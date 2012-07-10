Forest Oil slips on lower output forecast

July 10 Shares of Forest Oil Corp fell 9
percent to their lowest in a year, after the natural gas and oil
producer forecast lower output in the second half of the year as
it cuts spending on low-return liquids projects.
Forest Oil said it plans to cut spending in two projects in
East Texas and the Panhandle area to focus on the oil-rich Eagle
Ford shale field.
The company forecast production of 320-330 million cubic
feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) for the second
half, down 2-5 percent from the first half and at least 4
percent lower than 2011 volumes.
Forest Oil's shares were down 7 percent at $6.33 Tuesday
late morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a
52-week low of $6.20 during the early morning trade.
"Reduced capital expenditures and non-core Eagle Ford asset
divestures will aid in shoring up the balance sheet, but may be
overshadowed by the drop in production and absence of a
meaningful catalyst in the short term," Raymond James analyst
Andrew Coleman said in a client note.
Net sales volumes are expected to average about 335 million
cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) for the
second quarter. The production had 68 percent natural gas and
the rest were oil and liquids.
Forest said it dropped the plans of finding a joint venture
partner for a portion of its Eagle Ford assets, spanning 40,000
net acres, where it will maintain a 100 percent working interest
over the next several years.
Net sales volumes from the Eagle Ford play is expected to
exit the year at 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d), three times more than second-quarter average production
rate of about 1,000 boe/d.
Forest Oil said it expects to spend only half of what it
spent in the first half in the latter half of the year.