HSBC suspends 2 FX traders, Citi puts 2 on leave

LONDON Jan 17 HSBC Holdings said it
had suspended two foreign exchange traders in London on Friday
and Citigroup said it had put a pair of traders on leave
as the global probe into possible manipulation in currency
markets stepped up.
"HSBC can confirm the suspensions of two foreign exchange
traders in London," a spokesman for the bank said. He declined
to comment further.
A Citigroup spokesman said two FX traders had been put "on
leave". He declined further comment.
Global investigations into alleged currency market
manipulation have intensified this week and most major banks are
carrying out internal investigations into their activities.