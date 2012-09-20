INSIGHT-How misstep over trading fractions wounded ICAP's EBS

| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Who knew a single decimal
point could cause so much trouble?
Worried about diminishing market share and increasing
competition, EBS, at one point the world's top foreign exchange
dealing system, took a gamble and decided to let clients trade
out to a fifth decimal point - that's one-thousandth of a cent.
The move backfired. It accelerated a decline in the firm's
market share in the nearly $5 trillion forex market and
contributed to a management shake-up that caused three top
executives to leave earlier this year.
Stocks get the lion's share of popular attention, but the
currency market is the largest and most liquid in the world,
facilitating global trade and transactions among corporations
and banks. Participants range from central banks and hedge funds
to corporations and mom-and-pop retail investors.
But in the past few years, activity has declined due to the
global economic downturn and the euro zone debt crisis, while
trading has shifted to other venues. Banks are using proprietary
platforms, and other institutions are launching new FX dealing
businesses rather than use exchanges like EBS, which is owned by
London-based interdealer broker ICAP, or rival Thomson
Reuters.
Major banks are increasingly handling trading and
counterparty risk in-house, which has contributed to
dwindling activity on EBS. The average daily cash forex volume
on the EBS platform was $95.5 billion in August, down 49 percent
from a year earlier, according to ICAP, and far from the daily
average of $250 billion in February 2008. Thomson Reuters data
showed its volume in August fell 30 percent from a year earlier
to $115 billion.
As a result of the drop in volume, EBS' share of the cash
forex market has fallen to 7 percent this year from more than 15
percent in 2007, according to Richard Perrot, analyst at German
private banking firm Berenberg Bank.
Perrot has no comparable figures for Thomson Reuters. Jas
Singh, director of Marketplaces at Thomson Reuters in London,
said the recent purchase by the company of foreign exchange
trading platform FX Alliance should boost its share of the
market, though he declined to provide specific figures.
EBS Chief Executive Gil Mandelzis, who came to the company
six months ago, said weakness in EBS' volume was in line with
the rest of the market. "The reality is global trade has
decreased significantly."
Fearing for its future, EBS tried to cement its hold on the
smaller banks that had started to trade in small fractions and
were being targeted by competitors. These smaller banks were key
EBS customers that balanced the presence of big banks
and "algorithmic" computer-driven traders on its platform, said
a source at EBS familiar with the dealing system.
That, in part, led EBS to quote currency prices at five
decimals - say, $1.30323 for the euro against the dollar instead
of $1.3032. This is known as "tenth pricing," or
"decimalization."
In general, tenth pricing is beneficial to customers and
traders because it reduces the cost of the trade. It also
represents what many traders believe to be the most precise
price in the market.
But that fifth decimal attracted super-fast computer
traders, often disrupting the flow of liquidity on the EBS
platform. It angered banks that have slower technology, as they
had difficulty executing large transactions because high-speed
traders sliced them into smaller chunks, market participants
said.
EBS has returned to pricing many exchange rates in four
decimals, essentially suggesting tenth pricing has failed and
appeasing larger banks, a major revenue generator for EBS.
"There was some dissatisfaction with tenths that's widely
recognized," Mandelzis said.
TRADING IN-HOUSE
With banks investing in their own platforms, they are acting
as a counterparty to their customer orders - known as
internalizing - rather than going through big platforms like
EBS.
In 2007, less than 25 percent of trades were done within the
major banks, Berenberg's Perrot said. By 2010, banks - which
have invested heavily in trading platforms - were matching 80
percent or more of customer trades and avoiding the fees charged
by EBS and Thomson Reuters.
Mandelzis said the shift to banks doing their own trades has
already happened and will have a less severe impact on EBS in
the future. This year, it's all about the decline in overall
forex trading, he added.
STAYING AHEAD OF THE CROWD
EBS introduced tenth pricing at a time when bank platforms
such as those run by Barclays and Deutsche Bank already
provided tenth pricing to their customers.
A source familiar with the launch of tenth pricing said EBS
had to quickly adopt decimalization "because it was fast losing
volume and clients," specifically the small non-dealer banks.
But the company's major banking clients, the big dealers
that execute huge forex trades, were not happy. Many big banks
aren't fully committed to decimalization because it would mean
costly technology upgrades.
"We didn't think decimalization would enhance our liquidity
and we expressed those views to the previous EBS management,"
said a top executive from a major bank.
Two sources familiar with the launch of tenth pricing said
EBS didn't think the scheme would anger its major banking
customers because top executives from these top dealer banks,
which are part of EBS' advisory board, unanimously approved it
at a meeting in 2010.
EBS' advisory board is a private group that meets regularly
and its minutes are not open to the public.
The sources declined to name the banking executives who
approved the tenth pricing plan at the EBS meeting. Calls to
major dealer banks to verify their stance on tenth pricing were
not returned.
Mandelzis said he cannot comment on the decision-making
process that led to tenth pricing because at the time, he was
chief executive of Traiana, an ICAP subsidiary that handles
post-trade services.
After initially holding steady following the introduction of
tenth pricing, EBS volumes subsequently dropped. Trading volume
declined by more than 20 percent year-over-year in seven of the
first eight months of 2012.
EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES
The source familiar with the EBS system said the decline in
volume and complaints from big banks hastened the ouster of Dave
Rutter, the EBS chief executive who oversaw decimalization.
Rutter declined to be interviewed for this article.
ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said at the company's
annual meeting in July he fired Rutter because he "believed he
was losing touch with what the customer base wanted."
A source close to Rutter said the two differed about EBS'
future direction. Spencer wanted to reinforce EBS' relationship
with the big banks, the source said, while Rutter believed
growth in the forex world would not come from the bank-dominated
dealer sector, but the mid-level market: the smaller banks and
financial institutions.
An ICAP spokesperson said it disputes this, stressing that
EBS is focused on providing liquidity to all market
participants, not just the banks.
After Rutter left, Brian Andreyko, global head of FX product
and development, and Chip DeFilippo, head of FX product
management, resigned. Andreyko declined to be interviewed for
this article.
DeFilippo, who is now doing consulting work, said he does
not agree with EBS' new approach. "It seems to me EBS wants to
get closer to the banks and I do not agree that approach would
work."
EBS has gone back to quoting four decimals for many currency
pairs. On major currencies, it has adopted "half-pip pricing,"
with the fifth decimal just showing increments of five and zero.
Mandelzis said he believes EBS could lose some high-speed
trading volume with the changes but that increased trading from
both banks and buy-side firms will offset the loss over time.
"We have made some decisions that could cost us over the
short term, but I believe the world is ready for a material
change and a new direction," he said.