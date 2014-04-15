版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 19:42 BJT

Lloyds FX chief leaves bank -market sources

LONDON, April 15 Lloyds Bank's head of foreign exchange spot trading has left the bank, citing personal reasons unrelated to the investigation into manipulation of the global currency market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Darren Coote had been with Lloyds in London since December 2011, having previously worked for more than a decade for Swiss bank UBS, one of the foreign exchange market's biggest players.

Lloyds said it would not comment on labour matters relating to individual employees. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jamie McGeever)
