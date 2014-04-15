Lloyds FX chief leaves bank -market sources

LONDON, April 15 Lloyds Bank's head of
foreign exchange spot trading has left the bank, citing personal
reasons unrelated to the investigation into manipulation of the
global currency market, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
Darren Coote had been with Lloyds in London since December
2011, having previously worked for more than a decade for Swiss
bank UBS, one of the foreign exchange market's biggest
players.
Lloyds said it would not comment on labour matters relating
to individual employees.
