Lawyers circle as Europeans eye new route to FX-rigging payouts

* UK Consumer Rights Act comes into force on Oct. 1
* Allows "opt-out" class actions for UK antitrust cases
* Lawyers say UK-based FX claims may take traditional route
LONDON, Oct 1 Large companies and fund managers
in Britain looking to sue banks over foreign exchange rigging
are eyeing a fresh route to seeking damages, as a new law ushers
in U.S.-style class actions for antitrust cases on Thursday.
Litigators are hoping to replicate from Britain the success
of U.S. class action claims against banks such as Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and Barclays, that have yielded
more than $2.0 billion for investors in settlements to date.
With around 40 percent of the $5.3 trillion-per-day foreign
exchange market traded in London, lawyers are jostling for
position. UK firms that have traditionally brought group claims
here, such as Stewarts Law, are seeing U.S. rivals such as
Hausfeld launch hiring sprees and others opening shop in London.
An official at one London-based fund manager, who declined
to be named, said: "We are talking about it (a claim) internally
and with our custodians. If we think it is in clients' interest,
we would certainly consider being part of a class action."
Britain's new Consumer Rights Act introduces the first
"opt-out" class actions for breaches of UK or EU competition law
from Oct. 1. In such cases, UK-based members of a defined group
will automatically be bound into legal action unless they opt
out, saving on hefty advertising costs. Overseas-based
claimants, however, will still have to actively sign up.
The regime is designed to offer a more effective route to
compensation for consumers and businesses who fall victim to
anti-competitive conduct. It will be overseen by Britain's
freshly-empowered Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).
Critics say opt-out regimes can fuel claims without merit.
Others argue victims too often go uncompensated for injustice.
Countries from Belgium and Italy to Australia and China are
proposing and introducing similar systems.
The banking industry, in the spotlight since the financial
crisis, has paid more than $235 billion in fines and
compensation over the last seven years.
SIGNING UP CLAIMANTS
Some lawyers admit to being tempted to grab the limelight
with Britain's maiden class action lawsuit. But European
antitrust authorities have yet to conclude their forex probe,
law firms would need significant resources to litigate and early
CAT cases could get bogged down in interlocutory fights about
shaping the new regime, experts are warning.
"We are in active conversations with a number of
multinational companies and we have some who have already signed
up to bringing this case," says Belinda Hollway, a London-based
partner at U.S.-based law firm Scott and Scott, setting up shop
in London after leading successful U.S. forex claims.
"But the simplest and quickest route to obtaining
compensation at this stage is a conventional (opt-in, group)
action in the High Court," she added. A forex claim might not be
launched in Britain until early 2016, she said.
The work that precedes even a High Court case should not be
underestimated - especially as the losing side foots the
combined legal bill, said Stewart Law's Clive Zietman.
"There is a very real possibility of claims. But claimants
have to be pretty determined with rock solid facts," he said.
Whichever route claimants take, lenders are braced.
They have set aside billions of dollars to cover civil
lawsuits after U.S. and UK authorities described how traders
gathered in chatrooms with names such as "The Cartel". Seven
lenders were fined around $10 billion and four banks have
pleaded guilty to attempted market manipulation.
Britain's former "opt-in" regime for antitrust cases, where
each claimant has to be individually identified, has inspired
only one claim: a football kit price-fixing case won by consumer
organisation 'Which?' a decade ago. It proved complex and costly
to organise and few claimed the compensation won.
But if the new regime is successful, it could be expanded to
allow class actions on grounds such as product liability and
securities fraud.
Such claims drove the landmark U.S. tobacco settlement over
cigarette-related public health claims in 1998, set at around
$200 billion over 25 years, and the $7.2 billion Enron
settlement with shareholders after the energy giant's collapse
in 2008.
