U.S. to charge 3 traders in forex rigging probe -source

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 10 The U.S. Justice Department is set to bring charges on Tuesday against three ex-traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc arising from a probe into the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, a person familiar with the matter said.
Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Chris Ashton, formerly of Barclays, are expected to face criminal charges in a case filed in federal court in New York, the person said.
The expected charges were first reported by Bloomberg News. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends