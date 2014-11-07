UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators to join UK in forex fines for banks

(Adds further comments on settlement, paragraph 7)
By Douwe Miedema and Kirstin Ridley
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 6 U.S. regulators plan to
join their UK peers in a multi-billion-dollar settlement with a
group of the biggest global banks accused of manipulating the
foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter said,
adding the deal could come as early as next week.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which
oversees futures and swaps trading, aims to announce its
settlement around the same time as London's Financial Conduct
Authority, said one of the sources, who was not authorized to
speak publicly.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Federal Reserve, which regulate banks, would also join, a second
source familiar with the talks said, although the exact timing
may not align with the UK because of when markets open.
The CFTC, the OCC and the Fed declined to comment.
The UK deal is with six banks that could reach a combined
total of roughly 1.5 billion pounds ($2.38 billion). They are
Britain's RBS, Barclays and HSBC,
Switzerland's UBS, and Wall Street giants JPMorgan
and Citi.
A group settlement could be appealing to the banks, after
Barclays in 2012 faced a public flogging when it was the first
bank to settle with regulators over a global investigation into
the rigging of Libor benchmark interest rates.
The UK settlement is likely to be based on banks' lax
internal compliance, oversight failures and possible market
conduct breaches by individual employees, but not deliberate
market manipulation, sources have said.
But the settlement is not expected to resolve a criminal
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. It is also
unclear whether it will include a probe by the New York's
Department of Financial Services, led by Benjamin Lawsky.
The U.S. DOJ "is much more interested in taking scalps and
looking aggressive," said a source familiar with the
allegations.
Also, some of the banks could end up pleading guilty to
criminal charges to resolve the DOJ probe, which could touch off
further consequences for regulators to address, including
revoking licenses.
In the UK, prosecutors are also investigating criminal
allegations, although the outcome is unclear.
COSTLY SETTLEMENT
The timing of the UK settlement, the first in a year-long
global probe into the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market, is still fluid but is expected to come before Nov. 26,
when FCA head of enforcement Tracey McDermott speaks at a London
conference.
The group of banks in the U.S. settlement was not
necessarily the same as the group in the UK deal, the second
source said, although there would be overlap.
Bank of America said on Thursday it was in "advanced
discussions" with U.S. banking regulators over foreign exchange
and that it would take a $400 million charge because of
litigation expenses in its third quarter.
Estimates vary widely on how much banks will be fined in
total for FX. Earlier this year, banking research firm
Autonomous put the worldwide total at around $35 billion.
That would dwarf the $6 billion paid so far by 10 financial
firms to settle allegations of wrongdoing related to benchmark
interest rates such as Libor.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6320 British pound)
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Kirstin Ridley, additional
reporting by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever in London; Editing
by Karey Van Hall, David Gregorio and Peter Cooney)