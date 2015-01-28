UPDATE 2-Big banks fail to dismiss U.S. currency rigging lawsuit

(Adds regulatory settlements, changes in bank practices, Libor
litigation)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 28 A federal judge on Wednesday
said U.S. investors may pursue a nationwide antitrust lawsuit
accusing 12 major banks of rigging prices in the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan rejected
the defendants' arguments that the case should be dismissed
because of a lack of evidence that they colluded to manipulate
the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates, known as the Fix, or that
they impeded competition and caused harm.
"Fairly read, the U.S. complaint adequately alleges that
defendants engaged in a long-running conspiracy to manipulate
the Fix to defendants' advantage," Schofield wrote in a 30-page
decision.
The bank defendants include Bank of America Corp,
Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc
, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG.
According to the 2013 lawsuit, these banks have held an 84
percent global market share in currency trading, and were
counterparties in 98 percent of U.S. spot volume.
The lawsuit is separate from criminal and civil probes
worldwide into whether banks rigged currency rates to boost
profit at the expense of customers and investors.
Six of the defendant banks have accepted more than $4.3
billion of civil fines from U.S. and European regulators, nine
have banned traders from multibank chat rooms, and all 12 have
overseen the suspension or departure of more than 30 employees
linked to currency operations, Schofield said.
CARTEL, BANDITS' CLUB, MAFIA
In the complaint, investors including the city of
Philadelphia, hedge funds and public pension funds accused the
banks of having conspired since January 2003 in chat rooms,
instant messages and emails to manipulate the Fix.
They said traders manipulated prices through tactics such as
"front running," "banging the close" and "painting the screen,"
using disguised names to swap confidential orders.
"Even the names the FX traders gave their chatrooms - such
as 'The Cartel,' 'The Bandits' Club' and 'The Mafia' - support
the inference that the chat rooms were used for anticompetitive
purposes," Schofield wrote.
The judge said it did not matter that similar litigation
alleging manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate was
dismissed in 2013. She said that dismissal was based on a lack
of antitrust injury, not because the claims were implausible.
JPMorgan on Jan. 5 settled its portion of the case for about
$100 million, according to court records and a person familiar
with the matter. Settlement papers are expected
to be filed this week.
Michael Hausfeld, a lawyer for the U.S. investors, in a
phone interview said his clients are pleased with the decision,
and are prepared to review banks' records to determine "what
they did, when they did it, why and how."
HSBC and UBS did not respond to requests for comment. The
remaining banks other than JPMorgan declined to comment.
Schofield also dismissed two related lawsuits by foreign
plaintiffs.
The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-07789.
