REFILE-Currency-rigging lawsuit settlements rise past $2 bln -lawyer

NEW YORK Aug 13 Investors suing various banks
for rigging prices in the foreign exchange market have reached
settlements with nine banks that have brought their total
recovery to more than $2 billion, a lawyer for the plaintiffs
said Thursday.
HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC, BNP
Paribas SA and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are
among the latest to banks reach settlement in the class action
litigation, Christopher Burke, a lawyer for the investors, said
in Manhattan federal court.
