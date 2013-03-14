Euro falls to three-month low versus dollar

BRIEF-Tornos Holding notes increase in order intake in Q1 2017
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
LONDON, March 14 The euro fell to a three-month low against a broadly buoyant dollar on Thursday as economic and political concerns in the euro zone contrasted a string of positive data from the United States.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.29185, its lowest since mid-December. Reported option expiries at $1.2925 could keep the currency pinned around these levels.
Earlier the dollar hit a fresh 7-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies of 83.11.
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)