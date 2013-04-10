版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 10日 星期三 16:47 BJT

Dollar falls to six-week low versus Swiss franc

LONDON, April 10 Dollar fell to a six week low versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday as the Swiss currency was supported by marked gains against the struggling Japanese yen.

The U.S. currency was down 0.3 percent on the day against the franc at 0.92955 francs, its lowest since Feb 28.

The Swiss franc rose to around 107.0 yen, its highest since August 2011.

The yen has been sliding since the Bank of Japan's radical policy easing to stave off deflation. Traders also reported demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc due to rising tensions in North Korea.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Jessica Mortimer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐