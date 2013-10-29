版本:
2013年 10月 30日

U.S. confirms criminal probe of forex manipulation

WASHINGTON Oct 29 A top federal prosecutor said on Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department was investigating possible manipulation in foreign exchange rates, in the first public acknowledgement of such a probe.

"The Criminal and Antitrust Divisions of the Justice Department have an active, ongoing investigation into possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates," Mythili Raman, the acting head of the department's criminal division, said in a statement to Reuters.

