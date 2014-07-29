UPDATE 1-NY regulator wants monitors in Deutsche Bank, Barclays -source

* Bank monitors sought as part of forex market probe -
source
* Monitors to review historical conduct, current operations
* Deutsche Bank says cooperating with investigators
(Recasts with information from source)
July 29 New York's banking regulator is seeking
to place government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche
Bank AG and Barclays Plc as part of its
investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The New York Department of Financial Services was pushing to
install monitors at the two banks to review historical conduct
and current operations, the person said.
The state regulator this year joined a global probe into
possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency
market.
The New York investigators expect to reach an agreement soon
with the banks to install on-site monitors, the Wall Street
Journal said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/UzWqy1).
Deutsche Bank and Barclays have been selected to host
monitors because data collected point to the greatest potential
problems there, the Journal said.
Barclays declined to comment and Deutsche Bank did not
address questions about monitors.
"The bank is cooperating with those investigations, and will
take disciplinary action with regards to individuals if
merited," a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an email to
Reuters.
A spokesman for the regulator was not immediately available.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Anil D'Silva in
Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)