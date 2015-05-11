JPM, Barclays, other banks likely to plead guilty over forex -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 10 The parent companies or main
banking units of as many as five major banks are expected to
plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of
foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter said.
A handful of banks will likely resolve forex-rigging
investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as soon as this
week: JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays and Swiss
bank UBS.
It would be unprecedented for parent companies or main
banking units, rather than smaller subsidiaries, of so many
major banks, to plead guilty to criminal charges in a
coordinated action, the people said.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department,
declined comment. Spokespeople for Citi, JPMorgan, RBS, UBS, and
Barclays all declined to comment.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld, Additional reporting by Sarah
Lynch and Soyoung Kim in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim and
David Gregorio)