REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bank parents or main units seen pleading guilty over FX -sources

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 10 The parent companies or main
banking units of as many as five major banks, rather than their
smaller subsidiaries, are expected to plead guilty to U.S.
criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates,
people familiar with the matter said.
A handful of banks will likely resolve forex-rigging
investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as soon as this
week: JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays and Swiss
bank UBS.
It would be unprecedented for parent companies or main
banking units, rather than smaller subsidiaries, of so many
major banks, to plead guilty to criminal charges in a
coordinated action, the people said.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department,
declined comment. Spokespeople for Citi, JPMorgan, RBS, UBS, and
Barclays all declined to comment.
If parent companies of U.S.-based JPMorgan and Citigroup
plead guilty, it would be the first time in decades that a major
American financial institution has done so. Last year, when
Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG pleaded guilty in the
United States to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, it
became largest institution in over 20 years to plead to criminal
wrongdoing. It was soon followed by French banking giant BNP
Paribas.
U.S. authorities, fearing unintended reverberations such as
the layoffs of innocent employees, have rarely sought criminal
convictions against major global financial institutions and
instead have allowed their smaller foreign subsidiaries to take
the bullet.
Guilty pleas trigger a cascade of consequences. Banks may
have to negotiate regulatory exemptions to avoid serious
disruptions of business.
It has been called the "Arthur Andersen effect" after the
demise of the big 5 accounting firm after its indictment in 2002
over charges related to Enron Corp's accounting scandal. Some
28,000 employees at the firm lost their jobs.
The guilty pleas with the U.S. Department of Justice, which
will likely be to antitrust charges for colluding by traders to
rig foreign currency rates, could take place as soon as
Wednesday, people familiar with the matter have said. The banks
also are expected to pay penalties of some $1 billion or more,
and the collective settlement is expected to exceed the $4.3
billion in fines paid by a half-dozen banks to global regulators
last November. [ID: nL1N0XS1L7]
"We need to look carefully at the actual terms of the plea
deals to assess just how well these banks are being held
accountable, but guilty pleas by major banks at the parent
company level will send a message that even the largest U.S.
financial institutions can be convicted of crimes," said
University of Virginia law school professor Brandon Garrett,
author of the book, "Too Big to Jail: How Prosecutors Compromise
with Corporations."
It would "help chase away the ghost of Arthur Anderson, and
the fear that criminal prosecutions should be brought only with
great caution against major corporations," Garrett said.
The Justice Department has been negotiating with the banks
for months over how to resolve allegations that traders colluded
to rig rates in the largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day
currency market. All except Barclays reached agreements in
November with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Regulators also made public transcripts of online chat rooms
that show how traders shared confidential information about
client orders and otherwise conspired to manipulate rates to
benefit their own transactions.
Authorities now may seek to limit the fallout from guilty
pleas with assurances from various regulators that banking
licenses will not be automatically revoked. Institutions also
may obtain waivers if the pleas would otherwise prohibit them
from business activities such as participating in certain
private offerings, or trading billions of dollars in government
securities.
Granting waivers to big banks that break the law has become
a flash point at the Securities and Exchange Commission and
other U.S. regulators. Democrats have questioned whether the
agencies were simply rubber-stamping those requests and being
too soft on repeat offenders.
BNP Paribas was recently granted an exemption by the U.S.
Labor Department that allows it to continue to manage retirement
plans despite pleading guilty last year to violating U.S.
sanctions against Iran, Sudan and Cuba. Credit Suisse, which was
sentenced in November, also received certain waivers, and a
temporary exemption from the Labor Department.
On the other hand, fear of collateral consequences may have
helped British bank HSBC avoid a criminal plea in 2012 over
allowing the laundering of hundreds of billions of money for
Mexican drug cartels, among other problems.
In 2014, JPMorgan avoided a conviction for failure to tell
authorities about its suspicions about Bernard Madoff, enabling
the Ponzi schemer to launder billions through accounts at the
bank.
Instead, HSBC and JPMorgan entered into deferred prosecution
agreements, which avoid the risk of a bank's automatically
losing its charter or license to operate in the United States.
Over the past decade, deferred prosecution agreements and
nonprosecution agreements have become a common way for the U.S.
Justice Department to resolve corporate misconduct.
The last major financial institution to enter a comparable
guilty plea in the United States is Drexel Burnham Lambert in
1989, Garrett said. Bankers Trust pleaded guilty in 1999.
