UPDATE 1-Justice Dept may go back on deal not to prosecute UBS -Bloomberg

(Adds that UBS declined to comment, litigation reserves)
May 12 U.S. Justice Department may reverse its
agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS Group AG
over manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
A Justice Department official said in March that banks that
have non-prosecution agreements over failures to police
transactions for criminal activity could see those deals
withdrawn.
UBS, along with four other main banking units, was expected
to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of
foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, and UBS
had been expected to resolve forex-rigging investigations by the
U.S. Justice Department later this month.
A representative from the Justice Department was not
immediately available for comment.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on the report.
In first-quarter earnings earlier this month, UBS lowered
its litigation reserves to 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.91
billion) from 3.05 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9264 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Ken Wills and Louise
Heavens)