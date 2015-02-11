FXCM's institutional volume falls in January; client equity at $1 bln

NEW YORK Feb 11 Institutional volume at U.S.
currency retail broker FXCM fell from December to
January, undermined by the Swiss National Bank's removal of the
cap on the Swiss franc last month, the company said on
Wednesday.
"Our institutional business was affected somewhat in the
month by the events of the 15th (January) as a number of our
institutional customers' prime brokers initially disconnected
from FXCM," Drew Niv, FXCM's president and chief executive
officer, said in a statement.
But he pointed out that FXCM is back "in a solid competitive
position" with about $1 billion in client equity and more than
223,000 accounts worldwide.
Institutional FX volume totaled $255 billion in January,
down 21 percent from December, but 44 percent higher from a year
earlier, FXCM said. The average daily institutional volume was
$12.1 billion in January, 21 percent lower than the December
turnover
Retail volume last month, however, rose 3 percent to $450
billion. That was also 32 percent higher than the January 2014
volume.
FXCM last month had to be rescued by Leucadia National Corp
through a loan after customers lost more than $200 million from
the surging Swiss franc.
Retail brokerages such as FXCM were hit hard after the SNB
surprised markets on January 15 by abandoning its cap against
the euro. That caused the euro to suffer its
biggest-ever one-day fall against the franc.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)