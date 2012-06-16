Waddell & Reed lift F1 stake in $500 mln deal

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
LONDON, June 16 U.S. asset management company Waddell & Reed has increased its stake in the Formula One motor racing business to 20.9 percent in a $500 million deal, CVC Capital Partners said.
Formula One, in which CVC is the largest shareholder, had been exploring a flotation in Singapore but put plans on hold two weeks ago because of market volatility.
"CVC Capital Partners is pleased to announce that several funds managed by Waddell & Reed Investment Management Company and Ivy Investment Management Company have today agreed to invest a further $500m in a private placement in Formula 1 at $9.1bn enterprise value, increasing their aggregate stake to 20.9 percent," CVC said in a statement on its website.
CVC had cut its stake in Formula One to 42 percent from 63 percent in a $1.6 billion deal announced in May with Waddell & Reed, BlackRock and Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: