RPT-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Formula One faces big shake-up after Liberty deal

By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Sept 7 Formula One faces its biggest
shake-up in decades with the announcement on Wednesday that U.S.
cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Media has agreed
to take control of the cash-generating glamour sport.
The deal, which has an enterprise value of $8 billion
according to a company statement, heralds a new era for Formula
One, a European-dominated sport that has long sought to break
into the U.S. market and win fresh audiences.
It could also accelerate the exit of 85-year-old Bernie
Ecclestone, the Briton who has run the sport for nearly 40 years
and built up a business with annual turnover of around $1.9
billion.
Liberty Media said in a statement, which ended a
long-running saga surrounding the sport's ownership and
potential flotation, that it was acquiring an initial 18.7
percent stake from controlling shareholder CVC Capital Partners
.
The company hopes to complete a deal for the remainder by
the first quarter of 2017.
The statement added that Chase Carey, the executive
vice-chairman of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox and a
director of Sky News owner Sky Plc, will take over as
chairman of the board of Formula One's parent company with
Ecclestone remaining as CEO.
"I greatly admire Formula One as a unique global sports
entertainment franchise attracting hundreds of millions of fans
each season from all around the world," Carey said.
"I see great opportunity to help Formula One continue to
develop and prosper for the benefit of the sport, fans, teams
and investors alike."
Ecclestone added that he welcomed the company into the sport
and looked forward to working with them.
The deal will be subject to the approval of the
International Automobile Federation (FIA), the governing body
for Formula One and other global motorsport series, and European
anti-trust regulators.
CVC acquired majority control of Formula One in March 2006
and has since recouped its money many times over with billions
of dollars in revenues.
DEAL-MAKER
Ecclestone has been the deal-maker, securing lucrative
television contracts and hosting fees with countries such as Abu
Dhabi and Azerbaijan that are eager to feature on what is now a
calendar with a record 21 races.
A controversial figure, who has become as much a celebrity
as any of the drivers, 'Bernie' has been a part of Formula One
ever since the 1950s.
A former team owner, he secured the television rights in the
late 1970s and transformed the sport into one of the world's
richest.
Reluctant to delegate, he has not groomed a successor and
critics have accused him of holding back the sport through a
failure to embrace fully new media or the digital marketplace,
something Liberty is expected to make a priority.
"Maybe it is good news that an American media company buys
F1," Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said at the weekend's
Italian Grand Prix.
"There are things we can learn from the American way,
particularly in the digital areas...they will have a close look
and then analyse what they think needs to be changed and what
needs to remain."
Team bosses and other paddock insiders expect Ecclestone to
be eased out only gradually, given his intimate knowledge of the
business.
CVC has twice tried to float Formula One but the plans
stalled and the fund instead sold stakes to U.S. investment
groups BlackRock and Waddell & Reed, along with
Norway's Norges Bank.
It sold down its holding from 63 percent in 2012 in deals
that at the time gave the business an enterprise value, which
includes debt and equity, of $9.1 billion.
That left CVC with a 35.5 percent stake in Delta Topco,
Formula One's parent company, with Waddell & Reed having 20.9
percent. Among other investors, Ecclestone holds 5.3 percent and
his family's Bambino Trust another 8.5 percent.
Malone's Liberty Global is the world's largest
international TV and broadband company, operating in more than
30 countries in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean through
a series of different brand names.(here)
Liberty Media has interests in the Atlanta Braves baseball
team, satellite radio service Sirius XM, entertainment group
Live Nation and minority interests in Time Warner
and Viacom.
