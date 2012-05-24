CVC to further cut F1 stake to 30 pct after IPO -sources

HONG KONG May 24 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will cut its ownership stake to about 30 percent in the Formula One motor racing business after the company's up to $3 billion IPO by selling shares on the public market, sources said on Thursday.

CVC currently holds about 42 percent of Formula One after it recently sold a $1.6 billion stake to a group of investors, including the investment management firm BlackRock.

That sale was key to set a benchmark valuation of Formula One for CVC and current shareholders, including billionaire F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, the estate of bankrupt investment bank Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan.

Formula One will seek a valuation of about 18-22 times its earnings for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.