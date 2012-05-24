CVC to further cut F1 stake to 30 pct after IPO -sources

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
HONG KONG May 24 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will cut its ownership stake to about 30 percent in the Formula One motor racing business after the company's up to $3 billion IPO by selling shares on the public market, sources said on Thursday.
CVC currently holds about 42 percent of Formula One after it recently sold a $1.6 billion stake to a group of investors, including the investment management firm BlackRock.
That sale was key to set a benchmark valuation of Formula One for CVC and current shareholders, including billionaire F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, the estate of bankrupt investment bank Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan.
Formula One will seek a valuation of about 18-22 times its earnings for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.