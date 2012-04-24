More banks added to Formula One IPO line-up - IFR

SINGAPORE, April 24 Morgan Stanley,
Spain's Banco Santander, Singapore's DBS Group
and Malaysia's CIMB will join banks working
on Formula One's planned flotation in Singapore, IFR reported
on Tuesday.
The four will act as bookrunners after UBS and
Goldman Sachs were hired earlier this month to lead the
expected $2 billion initial public offering, said IFR, a service
owned by Thomson Reuters.
Formula One management made a presentation at London's Savoy
Hotel to analysts from banks involved in the plan, sources close
to the deal told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from any of the banks named.
UBS and Santander are sponsors of Formula One, a 20-race
circuit that tours the globe and draws an estimated television
audience of more than 500 million for each grand prix.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which
owns 63.4 percent of Formula One, is looking to list part of the
premier motor racing business in Singapore but would continue to
hold shares, sources told Reuters previously.
An Asia-based listing would help the company tap the
region's interest in international sporting brands. English
soccer champions Manchester United have also looked at a listing
in Singapore but put plans on hold last September because of
market volatility.