Alberta oil sands mines unaffected by local floods

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Oil sands mining operations in northern Alberta were unaffected by severe flooding on Wednesday around the nearby city of Fort McMurray, where a state of emergency has been declared.

The Hangingstone River burst its banks on Tuesday, causing 14 residents and 69 units at a trailer park to be evacuated. Another 80 millimetres (3.1 inches) of rain is forecast to fall over the next three to four days.

Fort McMurray is the center of Alberta's oil sands region, which contain the world's third largest crude reserves. The mines are clustered to the north of the city of 77,000 and produce about 800,000 barrels per day.

Spokespersons for Shell, Imperial Oil Ltd and Syncrude Canada Ltd said mining operations were continuing as normal.

Officials at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc, which also operate oil sands mining projects in the region, were unavailable for comment.