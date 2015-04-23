Fortescue bond trades up massively in secondary market

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - A new bond for Fortescue Metals
Group has rocketed up more than three points in the secondary
market on Thursday, suggesting investors had the Australian iron
ore producer over a barrel on pricing.
Sole lead JP Morgan priced the US$2.3bn 9.75% senior secured
seven-year non-call three deal at 97.608 to yield 10.25% - just
a touch inside talk of 10.5%.
But the bond has already traded up massively, with two
investors seeing it bid above a cash price of 101.
Fortescue withdrew a US$2.5bn bond last month after
investors' price expectations drifted towards 9% yields. A
further crash in iron ore prices put the company on the back
foot when it returned to market to get the crucial deal done,
however.
"They had the last deal done at 9 to 9.25%, but they didn't
pull the trigger as they didn't want to pay that much," said one
of the investors. "I think it's fair to say that everyone who
liked it at 9.25% was very happy to get involved at 10.25%."
The new deal means Fortescue has tackled its biggest
short-term refinancing needs, giving it some breathing space and
reassuring the bond market.
The second investor cautioned that a further slump in iron
ore prices would quickly erase the early secondary market gains
on the new deal, however.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Banker)