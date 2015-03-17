Australia iron ore miner Fortescue pulls $2.5 bln bond - IFR

NEW YORK/SYDNEY, March 18 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, has pulled a $2.5 billion high-yield bond issue after a weak response from investors who were concerned about a sharp drop in iron ore prices.

Fortescue cancelled the seven-year senior secured bond in New York despite indicating to investors it would be prepared to pay a yield as high as 8.5 percent, market sources said.

"Debt capital markets were not favourable at this time and as a result we think it is a disciplined and prudent decision to defer the voluntary refinancing at this stage," Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said in a statement.

Investment banks Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, lead managers for the issue, had first tried to arrange refinance for Fortescue in the U.S. loan market, but investors also showed little interest there despite the miner offering more than 400 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), the sources said.

Iron ore prices have fallen 50 percent over the past 12 months, hitting Fortescue's profits. The miner has sought to compensate for the price slide by stepping up exports and cutting costs, but its earnings still tumbled 80 percent to $331 million in the half-year to December 31.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fetched $57.60 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since index pricing was introduced in 2009.

Fortescue said volatility in U.S. credit markets "resulted in terms and conditions that did not meet its objectives".

"Fortescue continues to maintain significant flexibility in its debt maturity profile, has no financial maintenance covenants and does not have any debt maturing until April 2017," the company added. (Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Lincoln Feast)