UPDATE 1-Australia's Fortescue reaches $715 mln debt deal with Leucadia

SYDNEY, Sept 20 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group has reached a $715 million deal with U.S.
investment firm Leucadia National Corp to repay a loan,
the latest move by the world's No.4 iron ore producer to
restructure its $11.7 billion debt load.
Hammered by a slump in iron ore prices, Fortescue earlier
this week lined up $4.5 billion to restructure part of its debt
and said it was in talks to sell stakes in some of its
assets.
Leucadia purchased $100 million of unsecured notes in 2006.
The notes were to pay Leucadia 4 percent of the revenue from two
of Fortescue's mines until maturity in August 2019 and were
valued in Fortescue's book at $897 million, Fortescue said.
"This agreement significantly reduces the overall cost of
debt for the company," Fortescue CEO Nev Power said in a
statement on Thursday.
Leucadia was one of the first big backers of Fortescue --
one-third owned by billionaire founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest
-- as it embarked on an ambitious plan to build a series of new
mines, a railway and port facilities to take on iron ore giants
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in Western
Australia's Pilbara district.
But Leucadia sued Fortescue and Forrest in 2010, saying it
needed to protect the $100 million subordinated note from
potential dilution. Leucadia said the deal on Thursday would
settle all legal action without any further payment.
Leucadia sold its equity stake in Fortescue between 2011 and
July 2012, reaping a profit of more than $1 billion on its $444
million investment.
Shares in Fortescue were little changed at A$3.68 on
Thursday, having rallied from a three-year low of A$2.81 earlier
this month.
The stock had been hammered after the company unexpectedly
wound back expansion plans and slashed spending just days after
reassuring investors on its plans and prospects. News it was
seeking some relief from lenders about banking covenants further
weighed on the stock.
Including bonds, notes and undrawn facilities, Fortescue's
total debt before this latest deal was about $11.7 billion,
mostly in unsecured U.S. "junk" bonds.
The company's credit rating remains under review from all
three main ratings agencies.