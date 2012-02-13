REFILE-Fortescue up 5 pct on report Teck buying shares

MELBOURNE Feb 13 Shares in Australia's
Fortescue Metal Group rose 5 percent on Monday on a
report Canadian metals and coal miner Teck Resources
may be building a stake in Australia's third-largest iron ore
producer.
Talk of Teck positioning itself in Fortescue comes amid
speculation that the proposed $90 billion marriage of Glencore
and Xstrata may lead to a new force pushing
into iron ore.
The iron ore miner's stock surged as much as 5.3 percent to
a five-month high of A$5.52, valuing the group at A$17.2
billion, after the Australian Financial Review reported Teck was
behind the buying, before closing up 5 percent at A$5.50.
Fortescue shares had risen 5.7 percent on Feb 6 after a
mystery buyer snapped up around 3 percent of the stock, believed
previously held by U.S. holding group Leucadia.
Teck is one of the world's top exporters of metallurgical
coal, one of the key ingredients in steelmaking, but has no iron
ore, the other key raw material in steel largely controlled by
Brazil's Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton .
Xstrata has an open desire to mine iron ore, underlined in
2009 by its attempt to buy mining giant AngloAmerican. But a
scarcity of major discoveries lately and a near-oligopoly among
mining giants Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton has so far kept
iron ore out of its reach.
Iron ore sells for around $142 a tonne to
China, the world's top buyer of the steelmaking commodity thanks
to the mass urbanisation underway there, and only costs about
$20-$30 a tonne to mine.
Australia alone provides almost half of China's iron ore
imports, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue the main
suppliers.
Billionaire Andrew Forrest, who founded Fortescue in April
2003, is the largest shareholder, holding about 30 percent of
the firm. Hunan Valin Hunan Valin, a Chinese
state-owned steelmaker is second-ranked, with 14.72 percent,
making it a difficult target unless one of the top two sell out.
Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp holds 17
percent of Teck.
At one time the Canadian firm mined zinc in Australia, but
shut its operations in 2008. In the U.S. state of Alaska, Teck
owns the world's largest zinc mine, Red Dog.