Australia's Fortescue Metals sells power station for $300 mln

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 Fortescue Metals Group
has agreed to sell a power station for $300 million, it
said on Wednesday, a day after it put the brakes on tripling its
iron ore capacity and slashed jobs to shore up its debt-ladened
balance sheet.
Australia's no.3 iron ore miner said TransAlta Corp,
Canada's largest publicly traded power generator, would buy the
125 megawatt dual-fuel power station and sell all of the power
to Fortescue over the life of its Solomon mine.
Fortescue announced on Tuesday it was slashing $1.6 billion
in capital spending this year, delaying construction on 40
million tonnes a year of iron ore capacity, and cutting more
than 1,000 jobs to help save $300 million.
A sharper and longer than expected plunge in iron ore prices
forced the company to take the steps as it is saddled with $11.3
billion in long term debt, with gearing of 62 percent, more than
double the gearing of bigger rivals BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto .
The power station sale is expected to close by the end of
September.