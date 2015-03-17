N. Sea Forties Echo accident investigation ongoing - Apache

LONDON, March 17 An investigation into the extent of any damage caused to the Forties Echo platform in the North Sea is still underway, a spokesman for operator Apache North Sea said on Tuesday.

The platform, which is in the British section of the North Sea, was struck by a supply vessel on Monday morning, triggering emergency procedures including a shutdown of production.

The spokesman was unable to give a restart date for production, saying it would depend on the outcome of the investigation. "The team is trying to determine exactly what happened," he said.

The rest of the Forties system is still producing as normal, he added.

