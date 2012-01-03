LPL seeks higher-end clients with Fortigent deal

* LPL adds investment services firm with $50 bln assets

* Terms of the deal were not disclosed

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Jan 3 Independent brokerage LPL Investment Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would acquire Fortigent LLC, a firm that provides investment services and practice-management advice to high-end financial advisers.

The acquisition is expected to give a boost to LPL's efforts to attract independent investment advisers, particularly those who cater to high net-worth clients.

LPL is already the largest provider of technology and investment services to more than 12,000 self-employed broker-dealers.

Closely-held Fortigent handles about $50 billion of client assets for some 90 financial advisers. The firm will retain its brand and its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. Fortigent's CEO and president Andrew Putterman will continue in that role.

Terms of the deal, to be completed during the first quarter, were not disclosed. Shares of LPL were little changed at $30.48 in midday Nasdaq trading.

Founded 15 years ago, Fortigent is one of the largest third-party firms handling the nuts and bolts of investment management, manager selection and asset allocation on behalf of financial advisers, banks and trust companies.

The firm also provides research and performance reporting for RIAs. Advisers using such a service then, theoretically, have more time for clients and new business development.

The average Fortigent end-client has $7 million in assets, Putterman told Reuters.

The firm offers a ritzier version of the same services LPL supplies to its mass-affluent brokerage customers -- people with less than $250,000 to invest.

"Our advisers are finding opportunity in the high net worth space. We want to help those advisers manage the complexity of the business and grow," LPL Chief Financial Officer Robert Moore told Reuters.

LPL and Fortigent face a number of competitors who hope to provide a "platform" for investment advisers and family investment offices, including Envestnet , closely held SEI Inc, the start-up Dynasty Financial and Genworth Financial .