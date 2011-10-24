UPDATE 1-Fortinet Q3 beats Wall Street, shares rise

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.09
* Q3 rev $116.4 mln vs est $103.2 mln
* Shares up 13 pct after market
Oct 24 Fortinet Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of its network
security products rose by nearly half, sending its shares up 13
percent in trading after the bell.
Third-quarter net income rose to $17.9 million, or 11 cents
a share, from $14 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the maker Of firewalls, antivirus software
and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 13
cents a share, ahead of Wall Street's average expectations of 9
cents.
Revenue jumped 37 percent to $116.4 million as billings rose
by a fourth in the period. The company defines billings as
revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred
revenue.
Shares of Fortinet, which competes with Israel-based Check
Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security
divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc ,
rose to $21.54 in trading after the bell.
The stock, which has fallen 31 percent since the company
reported second-quarter results in July, closed at $19.12 on
Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)