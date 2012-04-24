UPDATE 1-Fortinet revenue beats estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.11

April 24 Fortinet Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more customers opted for its network security software and it found takers for its newer offerings.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company rose 6 percent in extended trading. They closed at $25.74 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc, rose 26 percent to $117.2 million.

Billings -- revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred revenue -- rose 28 percent to $137 million.

First-quarter net income rose to $14.2 million, or 9 cents per share, from $13.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the maker of firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 11 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of 114.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.