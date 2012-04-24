UPDATE 1-Fortinet revenue beats estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.11
* Q1 rev up 26 pct at $117.2 mln vs est $114.9 mln
* Billings rise 28 pct to $137 mln
* Shares up 6 pct in aftermarket trade
April 24 Fortinet Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more customers opted
for its network security software and it found takers for its
newer offerings.
Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company rose 6
percent in extended trading. They closed at $25.74 on Tuesday on
the Nasdaq.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Israel-based
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security
divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc,
rose 26 percent to $117.2 million.
Billings -- revenue recognized during the period plus the
change in deferred revenue -- rose 28 percent to $137 million.
First-quarter net income rose to $14.2 million, or 9 cents
per share, from $13.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the maker of firewalls, antivirus software
and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 11
cents per share.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 11 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of 114.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.