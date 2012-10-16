UPDATE 1-Fortinet cuts full-year forecast; shares sink

* Cuts full-year revenue to $524 mln-$528 mln from $525 mln-$530 mln

* Cuts full-year EPS to about $0.51 from $0.51-$0.53

* Q3 results in line

* Shares fall 17 pct after the bell

Oct 16 Network security products maker Fortinet Inc reported third-quarter profit in line with analysts' estimates and cut its full-year forecast, disappointing investors who had expected stronger demand for its products.

Shares of the company slumped 17 percent to $20.64 after the bell. They had closed at $24.80 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Analysts had predicted that Fortinet, which makes firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across networks, would buck the otherwise weak spending on technology despite some weakness in Europe.

Fortinet now expects full-year revenue of between $524 million and $528 million and an adjusted profit of about 51 cents per share. It had earlier forecast sales of between $525 million and $530 million and an adjusted profit of between 51 cents and 53 cents per share for the period.

The company competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc.

The third quarter was weaker-than-usual, Fortinet said on a conference call with analysts.

Third-quarter net profit fell to $17.2 million, or 10 cents per share, from $17.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier, as operating costs jumped 23 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share, in line with expectations, while total revenue rose 17 percent to $136.3 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of $136.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's stock has risen about 11 percent since it reported strong second-quarter sales in July.