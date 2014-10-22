版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 04:50 BJT

Security software maker Fortinet's results beat estimates

Oct 22 Security software maker Fortinet Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as businesses spent more to protect their networks and data.

Fortinet's net income fell to $41.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $11 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier as it spent more on marketing and research and development.

But excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 11 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $193.3 million, exceeding the average forecast of $184.9 million.

Fortinet's shares were up about 1 percent at $25.45 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
