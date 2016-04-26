Fortinet revenue soars 33.7 pct on higher demand for security software

April 26 Security software maker Fortinet Inc reported a 33.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as governments and companies spend more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

However, the company posted a net loss of $3.43 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $1.56 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $284.6 million from $212.9 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)