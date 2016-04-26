Fortinet revenue soars 33.7 pct on higher demand for security software

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Security software maker Fortinet Inc reported a 33.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as governments and companies spend more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
However, the company posted a net loss of $3.43 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $1.56 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $284.6 million from $212.9 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.