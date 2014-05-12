Fortis CEO Stanley Marshall to retire this year

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
TORONTO May 12 Fortis Inc said on Monday that President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley Marshall planned to retire from the Canadian utility company at the end of this year after heading it for more than 18 years.
Marshall, who is also stepping down from Fortis' board, will be replaced by Barry Perry, the gas and electricity distribution utility's chief financial officer.
Fortis is the largest publicly owned utility in Canada, with assets worth more than $18 billion. It services about 2.5 million customers across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.