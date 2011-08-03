UPDATE 1-Canada's Fortis Q2 rises on higher energy consumption

(Follows alerts)
Aug 3 Canadian utility Fortis Inc's
second-quarter earnings rose about 5 percent as higher
consumption drove up gas and energy sales.
April-June profit attributable to common shareholders rose
to C$58 million ($60.4 million), or 33 Canadian cents a share,
from C$55 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in
Canada, posted a slight rise in revenue at C$850 million.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 35 Canadian
cents a share, on revenue of C$813.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fortis shares closed at C$31.37 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.960 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)