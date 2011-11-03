UPDATE 1-Fortis Q3 profit up on termination fee

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Canadian utility Fortis Inc's posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the termination fee it received in relation to its failed merger with Central Vermont Public Service Inc.
Third-quarter net income rose to C$58 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, from C$45 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in Canada posted a slight rise in revenue at C$721 million.
In July, Gaz Metro struck a deal to buy Central Vermont Public Service Inc for $472 million after rival bidder Fortis Inc bowed out.
Shares of the company closed at C$33.80 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.