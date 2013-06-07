版本:
India's Fortis Healthcare allots 18.8 mln shares to IFC

June 7 Fortis Healthcare Ltd, India's No. 2 hospital chain, said its board allotted 18.8 million shares on a preferential basis to the International Finance Corp (IFC).

Fortis, which also runs healthcare facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, the Gulf and other Asian countries, allotted the shares at an issue price of 99.09 rupees per share, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

IFC, the financial arm of the World Bank, invests in the private sector in developing nations.
