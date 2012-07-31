Fortis profit up on growth at Alberta unit

July 31 Canadian utility Fortis Inc
reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit, as higher
energy infrastructure investment and increased transmission
revenue helped drive growth at its Alberta unit.
Second-quarter net profit, attributable to shareholders,
rose to C$62 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, from C$57
million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in
Canada, said revenue fell 6 percent to C$792 million.
The company owns non-regulated hydroelectric generation
assets across Canada and in Belize and upper New York State. It
also owns hotels and commercial real estate in Canada.
Fortis expects its $1 billion acquisition of CH Energy Group
Inc to close by the end of the first quarter of 2013.
Fortis's shares closed at C$33.40 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.