版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 15日 星期六 02:25 BJT

FortisAlberta sells C$125 mln 30-year debt

Oct 14 FortisAlberta, a unit of Fortis Inc (FTS.TO), on Friday sold C$125 million ($124 million) of 30-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.54 percent bonds, due Oct. 18, 2041, were priced at 99.984 to yield 4.541 percent or 158 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the bookrunning manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.01)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐