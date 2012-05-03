UPDATE 2-Fortress profit down but beats analysts' estimates

* Q1 earnings down almost 45 percent

* Will pay Q1 dividend of 5 cents per share in May

* Assets under management hit $46.4 billion

* Shares rise

By Katya Wachtel

May 3 Fortress Investment Group's first-quarter profit sank as incentive fees in some of its hedge and credit private equity funds declined, but the results still beat Wall Street expectations, and the firm sharply tightened losses due to reduced compensation expenses.

Fortress, one of a small group of publicly traded investment managers, said on Thursday that pretax distributable earnings fell about 45 percent to $57 million, or 11 cents per share, from $103 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Fortress, based in New York, said pretax distributable income was the best way to measure its performance because it excludes large quarterly compensation costs stemming from the equity interest of principals who took the company public in 2007.

Analysts, on average, had expected quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm reported a net loss of $24 million, or 16 cents per dividend paying share, compared with a loss of $255 million, or 58 cents per share, a year ago.

Fortress said the main reason losses narrowed was the expiration of a principals agreement and related compensation expenses at the end of 2011.

Several Fortress portfolios posted strong gains in the first quarter, including the Fortress Macro Fund, which climbed more than 6 percent, the Fortress Asia Macro Fund, which rose 5.8 percent, and the Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund, which posted returns of 4.2 percent.

But compared with the first quarter of 2011, incentive income fell from $118 million to $52 million in the first three months of this year. That figure is "well below our potential" Chief Financial Officer Daniel Bass said on a call with analysts on Thursday.

Across its hedge, credit and private equity portfolios, pretax earnings fell to $57 million from $103 million a year ago. The firm's main commodities hedge fund was a sore point in the first quarter, losing 8.7 percent.

Fortress paid about $1 billion in redemptions from its hedge fund business in the first quarter, which pushed management fees down about 20 percent.

Despite the drop in incentive and management fees, Fortress' assets rose in the first quarter, hitting $46.4 billion as of March 30 from $43.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2011.

"With our largest single-quarter capital raise since 2008, our assets under management grew to an all-time high of over $46 billion, not including over $6 billion of dry powder," interim Chief Executive Officer Randal Nardone said in a statement. "Investing that capital to generate strong returns for our investors remains our foremost priority."

The firm announced a first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per share.

Fortress' shares were up 0.82 percent at $3.67 after closing at $3.64 on Wednesday.

Asked on the call if Fortress had made progress toward finding a permanent CEO replacement for Daniel Mudd, who resigned in December, Nardone said the firm was "clicking along just fine."

"I don't feel a lot of pressure to replace me right now," he said.

Mudd, who had been CEO since 2009, left in December after the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil charges against him and five other former executives at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for allegedly misleading investors over their companies' exposure to subprime mortgages through 2008.