UPDATE 4-Fortress earnings drop, but dividend reinstated

* Pretax distributable earnings fall 59 percent

* Assets under management rise

* Says will reinstate quarterly dividend

* New pay and employment deals for executives (Adds details on employment agreements, closing share price)

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Aug 4 Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG.N), one of the few publicly traded hedge fund and private equity companies, posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company also reinstated its dividend after three years without one and said it had changed the pay structure for five principal executives as part of new five-year employment agreements.

Fortress said on Thursday that pretax distributable earnings were $46 million, or 9 cents per share, down from $73 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company cited negative performance in its hedge funds that have short-term redemption rights and said it realized fewer investment gains in its credit private equity funds, which target longer-term investments.

Fortress says distributable earnings are the best way to measure its performance because they exclude compensation costs stemming from the equity interest of principals who took the company public in 2007.

The company said its net loss attributable to Class A shareholders widened slightly to $94.5 million from $92.4 million a year earlier.

EARNINGS MISS

The New York company said it expected a full-year tax rate of 5 percent to 10 percent. Applied to the 9 cents per share figure, a 5 percent tax rate would work out to after-tax distributable earnings of 8.55 cents. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Fortress fell 9 percent to close at $3.72 on Thursday, falling along with asset managers that succumbed to the market's steep overall drop.

Despite the earnings miss, Jefferies & Co analyst Daniel Fannon said the renewed dividend and the employment agreements for the principals were positives for the quarter.

Assets under management rose to $43.8 billion at June 30 from $43.1 billion as of March 31 and $41.7 billion a year earlier.

Separately, the company said its directors approved a quarterly dividend of 5 cents a share in the fourth quarter. Its last payout, in the second quarter of 2008, was 22.5 cents per share.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call, executives said the company would consider adding an extra annual "top-off" to the dividends, based on its performance.

'CHALLENGING QUARTER'

Chief Executive Daniel Mudd said in a statement that the earnings just missed expectations. "In a nonlinear and untethered global environment, our Macro funds had a challenging quarter that took our earnings down a notch," he said.

On the conference call, executives said their economic outlook is growing more measured. Michael Novogratz, one of the company's principals, said there was "a breakdown in both consumer confidence and corporate confidence" because of Europe's inability to solve its debt problems and "the political gridlock that we saw in D.C. and the perceived inability to really deal with the fiscal issues."

Forecasters have lowered their outlook for U.S. GDP growth to around 2 percent; Novogratz said he expects the figure to be "at 2 percent with downside risk."

PRESSURE FROM SEC

In March, Fortress said Mudd had received notice that the Securities and Exchange Commission might seek a civil enforcement action against him as former CEO of government-sponsored mortgage firm Fannie Mae.FNMA.OB

In its earnings release, Fortress said its principals agreed this month to a new compensation plan as part of new five-year employment agreements for each. Principals including Novogratz, co-chairman Peter Briger, and co-founders Wesley Edens, Robert Kauffman and Randal Nardone, will now receive a mix of cash and equity, with equity payments tied to the company's performance.

Initial public offerings of hedge funds and private equity firms have been controversial because public shareholders typically have little say over the investing strategies of particular funds. Also, they are direct investors only in a holding company, rather than in any particular fund. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)