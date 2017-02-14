SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln

Feb 14 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion.

Fortress plans to maintain its current base dividend of 9 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported of the deal earlier on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/2lIdIeg) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)