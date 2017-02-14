SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion.
Fortress plans to maintain its current base dividend of 9 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, the company said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal reported of the deal earlier on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/2lIdIeg) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services