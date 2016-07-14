Fortress to integrate two Italian debt collectors it owns

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
MILAN, July 14 U.S. asset manager Fortress will integrate two Italian debt collectors it owns to create the country's biggest independent bad loan manager.
Under the deal, doBank, a debt collector Fortress and Eurocastle Investment purchased from Italian bank UniCredit last year, will acquire Italfondiario, already controlled by the U.S. asset manager, doBank said in a statement.
The two companies together will manage around 100 billion euros ($111 billion) of bad debts, half of the whole amount weighing on Italian banks' balance sheets.
DoBank and Italfondiario will maintain their own loan management businesses, while they will integrate non-core activities to generate synergies, doBank said.
The Bank of Italy will have to give its green light to the transaction, it said. ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.