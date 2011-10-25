UPDATE 1-Fortress Paper halts Quebec mill construction

* Says halt due to labor walkout

Oct 25 Fortress Paper Ltd said construction at its Fortress Specialty Cellulose mill in Quebec was halted after employees of contractors walked out in opposition to a proposed government bill.

Fortress said it was looking at all options available to resume construction at the mill.

The company expects that the start of pulp production at the specialty mill, planned for early November, will only be delayed slightly. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)