UPDATE 2-Strike halts Fortress Paper's Quebec mill construction

Oct 25 Fortress Paper Ltd said construction at its Fortress Specialty Cellulose mill in Quebec was halted after employees of contractors walked out in opposition to a proposed government bill.

Fortress said it was looking at all options available to resume construction at the mill.

The company expects that the start of pulp production at the specialty mill, planned for early November, will only be delayed slightly.

The walkout was part of a Quebec-wide strike by construction unions who are opposed to a new bill, called Bill 33, that could potentially prevent the unions from deploying workers as they see fit across the province.

Shares of the North Vancouver, British Columbia-based Fortress fell about 5 percent at C$39.46 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)