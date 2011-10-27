UPDATE 1-Construction resumes at Fortress Paper Quebec mill

Oct 27 Construction resumed on Thursday at Fortress Paper's (FTP.TO) cellulose mill in Quebec, three days after work was delayed by a wildcat strike over proposed provincial legislation that would restrict the powers of construction unions.

The company said the walkout affected the critical path of the project, and that it now expects the pulp mill to start up operation in mid-November. The mill was previously expected to start-up in early November.

Construction workers at the site in Thurso, about 158 kilometers (100 miles) west of Montreal, walked out on Monday. On Tuesday, Quebec's largest construction union, the FTQ-Construction, called for employees to return to work.

Fortress warned that problems at the site could continue because of labor union opposition to Quebec's Bill 33.

The provincial government wants to take away unions' power to decide which members, and how many, get to work on construction projects.

All Quebec construction workers must belong to one of five construction unions to work legally in the province. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)