UPDATE 1-Construction resumes at Fortress Paper Quebec mill

Oct 27 Construction resumed on Thursday at
Fortress Paper's (FTP.TO) cellulose mill in Quebec, three days
after work was delayed by a wildcat strike over proposed
provincial legislation that would restrict the powers of
construction unions.
The company said the walkout affected the critical path of
the project, and that it now expects the pulp mill to start up
operation in mid-November. The mill was previously expected to
start-up in early November.
Construction workers at the site in Thurso, about 158
kilometers (100 miles) west of Montreal, walked out on Monday.
On Tuesday, Quebec's largest construction union, the
FTQ-Construction, called for employees to return to work.
Fortress warned that problems at the site could continue
because of labor union opposition to Quebec's Bill 33.
The provincial government wants to take away unions' power
to decide which members, and how many, get to work on
construction projects.
All Quebec construction workers must belong to one of five
construction unions to work legally in the province.
