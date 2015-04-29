Hacker claims to crack Master Lock combos under 2 minutes

April 29 A hacker, known for unleashing a worm
on the once-popular MySpace social network, said he has devised
a technique to crack under two minutes any combination by Master
Lock, a padlock company owned by Fortune Brands Home & Security
Inc.
Samy Kamkar, best known for the 2005 "Samy" worm, posted a
video on his Twitter page explaining the technique, which
involves lifting up the locked shackle of a lock, and making
multiple turns of it.
The resultant readings are then entered on to a website set
up by Kamkar. The algorithm in the site gives a number of
possible combinations that can help unlock the lock. (bit.ly/1DB7b1B)
Kamkar told technology site Ars Technica, which first
reported the news, that his Master Lock exploit started with a
well-known vulnerability that allows combinations to be cracked
in 100 or fewer tries. (bit.ly/1DB76Lp)
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)