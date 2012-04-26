UPDATE 1-Fortune Brands Home & Security tops estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs Street's $0.03
* Sales up 12 pct to $799 mln, tops estimates
* Raises full-year outlook
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, April 26 Fortune Brands Home &
Security Inc, the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock
padlocks, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and
raised its outlook for the year as U.S. homeowners spent more to
repair and remodel their homes.
The company, which was spun out of the conglomerate Fortune
Brands and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last
fall, said it net income was $13 million, or 8 cents a share, in
the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $10.3 million, or
7 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 3 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which counts chains such as Home Depot
and Lowe's as its customers, said sales rose 12 percent
to $799 million, while analysts expected about $750.1 million.