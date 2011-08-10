UPDATE 1-Pershing Square Capital raises Fortune Brands stake

* Ups stake to 13.5 pct from 10.9 pct

* Now owns 20.82 mln Fortune Brands shares (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management raised its stake in Fortune Brands Inc to 13.5 percent from 10.9 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Pershing Square, which also owns a large stake in retailer JC Penney Co Inc , now holds 20.82 million shares of Fortune Brands, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In December, Fortune Brands, which makes Jim Beam bourbon and Moen faucets, announced a split-off of its golf and home products units, amid pressure from Ackman. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)